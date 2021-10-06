The Left Wing: How South Africans have fared in URC, All Blacks v Boks, and who’s the best in the world?

Leolin Zas of DHL Stormers, left, celebrates with team-mates, including Stefan Ungerer, centre, after scoring his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick off with a look at how the South African sides have fared over the opening two weekends of the URC.

With seven defeats from eight, it has been a tough opening for the four new franchises and the lads discuss the challenges facing the quartet as they look to make their mark.

It was a good weekend for the provinces with four wins from four, but while Connacht and Munster will be particularly happy with two big wins over South African opposition, Leinster won't be pleased with their laboured win over Dragons.

Finally, the lads look back at the titanic clash between the All Blacks and the Springboks, and assess which country is the best in the world at the moment.

