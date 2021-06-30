The Left Wing: Gatland's surprise captain, the Saracens dilemma and should the Lions even be in South Africa?

Conor Murray was a surprise choice as the new Lions captain. Photo by Ian Rutherford/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former Scotland international Jim Hamilton to discuss all the latest Lions news.

The show kicks off with a discussion on whether the Lions should be travelling to South Africa at all given the Covid situation there, with the lads saying that sport can be an important tool to give people enjoyment during tough times.

Then they move onto Warren Gatland's surprise decision to make Conor Murray the Lions captain, with Luke and Jim both surprised that the Ireland scrum-half was given the honour.

What does it say about the form of Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje? After a poor season for club and country, Jim says that the Saracens contingent in the Lions squad are under pressure to perform.

Luke and Will also look ahead to Ireland's game against Japan this weekend, with the visitors looking sharp in attack in their game against the Lions.