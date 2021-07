Lions head coach Warren Gatland has named his team for the first test against the Springboks. Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss the Lions test team and look ahead to Saturday's clash with the Springboks.

Warren Gatland has once again sprung a number of selection surprises, with Conor Murray forced to settle for a place on the bench after the head coach opted to start Scotland's Ali Price.

The lads discuss all the key Irish selection decisions, with Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw named to start while Tadhg Beirne joins Murray on the bench.

The bench make-up and South Africa's formidable starting team are also discussed

while Luke and Ruaidhri also give their predictions for the first test - and they both think the Springboks will come out on top.