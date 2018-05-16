Sport The Left Wing

Wednesday 16 May 2018

The Left Wing: Future is bright for Leinster and a must-win game for Munster at the RDS

12 May 2018; James Ryan of Leinster, right and Scott Fardy celebrate at the final whistle of the European Rugby Champions Cup Final match between Leinster and Racing 92 at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to recap Leinster's Champions Cup final win against Racing 92.

Leo Cullen's side sealed a fourth European Cup win, and Luke reflects on what it was like watching his former team win the trophy for the first time without him. The lads discuss the reasons why the future is bright for Leinster, from James Ryan's emergence to their massive strength in depth.

Next up is Munster at the RDS in this Saturday's PRO 14 semi-final and Luke warns that Leinster must be on their guard to avoid an upset defeat.

The lads also give their choice for European Player of the Year and look ahead to the summer tour to Australia.

