The Left Wing: Fergus McFadden on Leinster's historic season and Grand Slam glory
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster and Ireland wing Fergus McFadden to discuss a historic season for Irish rugby.
McFadden was part of a Leinster side that won a fourth European Cup, and he looks back on a memorable personal campaign that saw him return to top form.
The veteran back also played a part in Ireland's Grand Slam triumph, and McFadden also discusses the impact Stuart Lancaster has made at Leinster as well Leo Cullen's development in the role of head coach.
Luke and Will also look back at Ireland's win over Australia in the second test of their summer tour, as Luke predicts a Wallabies win in Saturday's decisive third test.
