Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 19 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Costa Rica CRI 0

Serbia SRB 1

REPORT

Germany GER 0

Mexico MEX 1

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Switzerland SUI 1

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

South Korea KOR 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Panama PAN 0

REPORT

Tunisia TUN 1

England ENG 2

REPORT

Colombia COL 1

Japan JPN 2

REPORT

Poland POL 1

Senegal SEN 2

REPORT

Russia RUS 3

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

The Left Wing: Fergus McFadden on Leinster's historic season and Grand Slam glory

26 May 2018; Fergus McFadden of Leinster with the Champions Cup and PRO14 trophies following the Guinness PRO14 Final between Leinster and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
26 May 2018; Fergus McFadden of Leinster with the Champions Cup and PRO14 trophies following the Guinness PRO14 Final between Leinster and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster and Ireland wing Fergus McFadden to discuss a historic season for Irish rugby.

McFadden was part of a Leinster side that won a fourth European Cup, and he looks back on a memorable personal campaign that saw him return to top form.

The veteran back also played a part in Ireland's Grand Slam triumph, and McFadden also discusses the impact Stuart Lancaster has made at Leinster as well Leo Cullen's development in the role of head coach.

Luke and Will also look back at Ireland's win over Australia in the second test of their summer tour, as Luke predicts a Wallabies win in Saturday's decisive third test.

