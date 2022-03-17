The Left Wing Extra: Ireland change things up, Scotland's out-half dilemma and why England can rip up the script

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell with England head coach Eddie Jones. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss Ireland's team selection for the Six Nations finale against Scotland.

Iain Henderson, Jack Conan and Mack Hansen all start as Andy Farrell's side look to win a first Six Nations title since 2018 - provided England can do Ireland a favour against France.

Meanwhile, Scotland have dropped out-half Finn Russell and have opted for rookie ten Blair Kinghorn. Will that decision come back to haunt Gregor Townsend?

Can Ireland win an unlikely Six Nations title? Luke is tipping England beat France anyway...

