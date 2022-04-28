The Left Wing Extra: After England rout, has a reckoning finally come for the Irish women's rugby team?

After the heavy defeat to England, is this now a moment of reckoning for Ireland’s women’s rugby team with professional contracts set to be the next phase in the XV game’s development here?

Wasps hooker, Cliodhna Moloney, and Cian Tracey join Sinéad Kissane to discuss the fall-out from last week’s loss as well as looking ahead to Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations game against Scotland when the team has an opportunity to leave their mark on the tournament.

For more rugby discussion and analysis, don’t forget to join Will and Luke on the Left Wing next Wednesday.

Listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.



For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/