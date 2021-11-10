The Left Wing: Expansive Ireland, the offloading debate and New Zealand's out-half battle

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and New Zealand rugby journalist Liam Napier to look ahead to Ireland vs the All Blacks.

To start off, Will, Luke and Cian look back at the big win over Japan - how much can be read into Ireland's impressive victory?

Ireland offloaded far more than in previous matches, but Luke has an interesting view on whether this represents a new departure for the team.

Liam then joins the lads to give the view from New Zealand. He says there are a number of question marks over the All Blacks, with the biggest one being the battle between Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga at out-half.

The lads then give their predictions - with Luke expecting New Zealand to leave the Aviva Stadium with a 15-point win.

