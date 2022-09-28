The Left Wing: End of the Lancaster era, Munster's concerning start and Bundee Aki sees red

Stuart Lancaster and Johnny Sexton are both set to leave Leinster at the end of the season. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to discuss all the latest rugby news.

They kick things off by discussing Stuart Lancaster's end-of-season departure from Leinster to Racing 92. Luke says it is important that Leinster hire the right personality who meshes with the club's values, while Rud thinks Johnny Sexton could possibly join the coaching staff after he retires.

The chat then moves on to Munster's disappointing defeat to the Dragons last weekend, with the senior players turning in a very poor performance

Bundee Aki's red card and Ulster's blockbuster clash with Leinster on Friday are up for discussion too.

