The Left Wing: End of an era in Munster, confident Ulster and the Ireland/South Africa final four

Munster head coach Johann van Graan, left, and Craig Casey react after the defeat to Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look back at Ulster's win over Munster and are joined by AP Cronje to look ahead to the URC semi-finals.

It is the end of the Johann van Graan era at Thomond Park - but how should we judge the South African's time at Munster?

Luke isn't convinced that he achieved a whole lot during his five seasons in charge and thinks that Graham Rowntree is well placed to shake things up in Limerick.

Luke was also very impressed with Ulster's win over Munster and thinks they can upset the Stormers in South Africa in the semi-final.

AP joins the lads to give the lowdown on how the Bulls and Stormers are shaping up for the final four, while he also gives an insight into the challenges in travelling down to South Africa on short notice to play.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/