Much as you might hate to admit it, England are on course to win the Rugby World Cup and you have to admire the way they're going about it.

The Left Wing: Eddie Jones' grand plan, questions marks for New Zealand and the Ireland/Leinster debate

On this week's Left Wing, Fergus McFadden joins Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery to preview the 2019 final and everyone is tipping England to win it.

Is this the culmination of the Eddie Jones grand plan and will it be Sir Eddie if he leads them to greatness? Plus, the panel look back on Warren Gatland's legacy, New Zealand's concerns for their future and ask what style of play is best for Irish rugby in the post-Joe Schmidt era.

"Stuart Lancaster's biggest strength is that he's brought in multi-phase play to Leinster and it’s the way we’re training," says Fergus. "The Irish team didn’t evolve with the same type of sessions and all the emphasis on set pieces. I feel like Joe didn’t move forward."

