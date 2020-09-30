The Left Wing: Donnacha Ryan's influence, South Africa come north and provinces take stock

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest news in the rugby world.

Racing 92 succeeded where Leinster failed, beating Saracens to book a place in the Champions Cup final. The lads discuss how the Parisians got one over on the English giants, as well as the role of Donnacha Ryan, who continues to excel away from home despite approaching his 37th birthday. Should Munster and Ireland have done more to keep him?

The PRO14 kicks off a new season this weekend, and there has been news that it will be expanded to 16 teams in 2021 as South Africa sends up four new teams to replace the Kings and Cheetahs. The lads debate the pros and cons and what this means for rugby in the northern hemisphere going forward, including whether the Springboks could eventually feature in an expanded Six Nations.

And ahead of the new season the lads check in with each of the provinces, including whether Connacht are dark horses to do well, young players to watch and the injury problems surrounding some big names.

Online Editors