The Left Wing: Devin Toner on why he wants to keep playing, his World Cup omission and the art of lineout calling

Devin Toner is just behind Gordon D'Arcy on the list of most Leinster appearances.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Leinster second row Devin Toner to look back on his career.

Toner is closing in on the record for most Leinster appearances and although his contract is up at the end of the season, he plans on playing on for at least one more year.

From his early days under Michael Cheika to making the breakthrough with Leinster and Ireland under Joe Schmidt, Toner has been involved in professional rugby for 15 years.

He tells the lads about the highs and lows of his career, including the disappointment of being dropped by Joe Schmidt from the Ireland squad ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Luke and Will also look ahead to Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland this weekend, and whether Andy Farrell should go on the Lions tour as an assistant to Warren Gatland.

