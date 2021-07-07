| 13.7°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Day of chaos on Lions Tour, a bolter at 13 and mixed day out for Ireland

The Lions beat the Sharks 54-7 after a tumultuous day in South Africa. Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Sportsfile Expand

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss a crazy day on the Lions Tour.

Two positive Covid cases - one in the coaching group and one in the playing squad - left the game against the Sharks in doubt, and although it ultimately went ahead, Warren Gatland was forced to rejig his team.

With uncertainty surrounding the players who are currently isolating, the lads discuss the viability of the tour. Luke thinks that it should still go ahead while Cian is concerned that the integrity of the test series could be compromised if key men are ruled out for Covid reasons.

The chat then moves on to the players who have impressed, with everyone in agreement that Iain Henderson is in with a great chance of starting the test series while Luke thinks that Elliot Daly could make a charge at 13.

The lads finish up by looking back at Ireland's win over Japan and discuss whether Andy Farrell should have given his young guns more game time.

