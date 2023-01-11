The Left Wing: Dan Sheehan's minutes, South African travel and should more players follow Ben Healy's lead?

Dan Sheehan has had a busy season so far with Leinster and Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The show kicks off with a discussion on the amount of minutes Dan Sheehan has played for Leinster and Ireland this year and whether it is better for players to be battle tested or well rested.

The chat then turns towards the Champions Cup, and in particular the amount of travel the South African teams have to do in order to compete in the northern hemisphere.

Ulster's woeful form, Leinster's cracking clash with the Ospreys and Ben Healy's Munster departure are all on the agenda too.

If you want to get in touch with the show, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or tweet Will and Luke at @slatterywill and @lukefitz11.



Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.