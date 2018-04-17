Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 17 April 2018

The Left Wing: Damian Browne on the highs and lows of his epic 4,800km row across the Atlantic Ocean

Damien Browne in Antigua after completing his solo row across the Atlantic.
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former Leinster and Connacht second row Damian Browne to discuss his epic 4,800km solo row across the Atlantic ocean.

Damian set off from the Canary Islands and 63 days later set foot on dry land in Antigua. He tells Luke and Will of the tough fitness regime he underwent to prepare for his marathon feat, and how his first day turned into a disaster.

He also reveals the mental and physical struggles of navigating across the ocean on your own, and opens up on the challenges of acclimatizing back to normal life after spending so long at sea.

Luke also talks about his toughest ever training session and match as a professional rugby player.

Online Editors

