The Left Wing: Conor Murray on his Munster ambitions, Johnny Sexton partnership and whether he would play abroad

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Munster and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray to discuss his eventful season and his career to date.

