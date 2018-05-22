The Left Wing: Conor Murray on his Munster ambitions, Johnny Sexton partnership and whether he would play abroad
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Munster and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray to discuss his eventful season and his career to date.
Murray talks about breaking into the Ireland team unexpectedly at just 22, and how he was able to rise up the levels while taking things in his stride. The number nine has formed a formidable partnership with Johnny Sexton and he gives an interesting insight into their on-pitch relationship and how it works so well.
He also discusses the possibility of moving abroad in the future, and the tough process of Rassie Erasmus leaving Munster midway during the season.
Luke and Will also discuss Leinster's narrow win over Munster, including where the southern province need to improve to end their trophy drought.
Listen to the full podcast below:
Subscribe to The Left Wing, Independent.ie's Rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, with Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery for the best discussion and analysis each week. From in depth interviews with some of Irish rugby's biggest stars to unmatched insights into the provinces and the national team, The Left Wing has all your rugby needs covered.
Listen and subscribe to The Left Wing on iTunes and Soundcloud
Online Editors
Related Content
- Luke Fitzgerald believes little separates Leinster and Munster this weekend apart from the RDS and memories of 2011 derby
- Tommy Bowe reveals the one big regret from his rugby career as he prepares for retirement
- The Left Wing: Future is bright for Leinster and a must-win game for Munster at the RDS