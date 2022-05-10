The Left Wing: Clinical Leinster, Munster's near miss and can Toulouse break Irish hearts again?

Leinster saw off Leicester at Welford Road after building a 20-0 lead in the first half. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look back on the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leinster booked their place in the semi-final after a dominant win against Leicester in Welford Road, and the lads are in agreement that they are well primed to take on Toulouse in Saturday's semi-final.

The French giants outlasted Munster in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Aviva Stadium, and Luke thinks that Munster's defence let them down.

Munster's game management, Leinster's semi-final selection and Toulouse's ability to make something out of nothing are all up for discussion too.

