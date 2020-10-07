The Left Wing: Clean sweep for the Irish teams and Connacht's dream season revisited

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss the opening weekend of the PRO14 and chat to former Connacht flanker Eoin McKeon about his decade with the province.

It was a clean sweep for the Irish teams in the opening round of league action, and the lads weigh in on Ben Healy's heroics for Munster, Connacht's strong start to the season against Glasgow and Garry Ringrose's impressive conversion against the Dragons.

Then the lads welcome Eoin to the show, as he talks about adjusting to the working world having just left professional rugby over the summer.

Connacht's PRO12-winning season, the impact Pat Lam made in Galway, the tough season under Kieran Keane and Andy Friend's project are all up for discussion too.

