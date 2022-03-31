The Left Wing: Claire Molloy on Ireland’s clash with France and Beibhinn Parsons being kept on the bench

Beibhinn Parsons is on the bench for Ireland for the second week in a row. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest Left Wing podcast Sinéad Kissane previews Ireland women’s Six Nations crunch clash against France with Cian Tracey and former Ireland captain, Claire Molloy.

The big talking point has been coach Greg McWilliams’ decision to keep Beibhinn Parsons on the bench and sticking with the starting XV that lost 27-17 to Wales in their opening match.

It will be a daunting trip to Toulouse to one of the game’s power houses where Ireland have never won and neither Claire nor Cian expect this record to be broken on Saturday. But an improved performance will be green shoots pointing in the right direction.

