The Left Wing: Champions Cup review, rugby Christmas parties and Jordi Murphy on why he decided to leave Leinster

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Jordi Murphy to discuss his move from Leinster to Ulster and his career to date.

Murphy made the decision midway through last season to move up north, and he explains why he decided to leave Leinster after seven seasons. The Ireland back row also discusses the misconceptions around players from the Republic of Ireland moving to Belfast to play for Ulster, and says his experience has been a really positive one.

Ulster have gone through a number of changes on and off the field in the last few years and Murphy gives an insight into head coach Dan McFarland and his coaching staff.

Luke and Will also discuss what Christmas is like for rugby players, rugby Christmas parties and go over all the Champions Cup action from last weekend. The lads are in agreement that Castres were guilty of some very cynical play against Munster, but Luke thinks that Johann van Graan's men are often guilty of poor discipline themselves.

