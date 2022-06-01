| 12.7°C Dublin

The Left Wing: Champions Cup review - Leinster come up short again as La Rochelle reign supreme

Johnny Sexton walks past the trophy after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Johnny Sexton walks past the trophy after his side's defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup Final. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look back on the Champions Cup final.

Why did Leinster lose to La Rochelle? Poor execution, a top-class performance from the French side and a weak bench impact are some of the reasons put forward by the lads.

While Leinster will have to wait another 12 months to end their Champions Cup drought, it was a coaching masterclass from Ronan O'Gara as he won a third Champions Cup medal after claiming two as a player.

The lads also discuss O'Gara's achievement, Leinster's decision to kick multiple penalties and whether the latest defeat will leave lasting scars.

Listen and follow the Left Wing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit: www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/

