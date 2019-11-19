The Left Wing: Champions Cup returns, Jacob Stockdale's development, and Simon Zebo goes back to Munster

It’s back to the bosom of European rugby where all is warm and comforting for Irish teams who get to win their games again and on this week’s Left Wing, Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery look back on a great opening round of matches for the Irish provinces.

It’s back to the bosom of European rugby where all is warm and comforting for Irish teams who get to win their games again and on this week’s Left Wing, Luke Fitzgerald and Will Slattery look back on a great opening round of matches for the Irish provinces.

They also look ahead to the weekend games including Ulster at home to Clermont, Connacht away to Toulouse, Leinster’s visit to Lyon and the much anticipated Simon Zebo return to Munster with Racing 92.

It’s sure to be a hero’s welcome for Zebo in Thomond but Luke can’t see Munster losing whilst he also tips Leinster’s pack to win it in Lyon. Jacob Stockdale’s heroics against Bath showed he can produce the goods defensively and if he can work as hard defensively every week he can be 'one of the all-time greats' according to Luke.

Plus, Will speaks to the Sunday Independent’s rugby correspondent, Brendan Fanning, about his exclusive Joe Schmidt interview in this weekend’s paper. Schmidt has a new book out and Fanning reveals how the former Ireland coach has been coping post-World Cup. The question is though, does Luke get a mention in Joe’s book?

Online Editors