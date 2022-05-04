The Left Wing: Champions Cup quarter-final preview - Leinster and Munster facing tough European tests

Johnny Sexton is set to lead Leinster away to Leicester on Saturday. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to look ahead to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

It is set to be a bumper weekend, with Munster and Leinster playing back to back on Saturday afternoon.

Munster host holders Toulouse in what promises to be a cracker at the Aviva Stadium, and while Cian thinks the French side will be too strong, Luke has an inkling that Munster could produce an upset.

We then have a clash of the two most in-form teams in Europe. English table-toppers Leicester host Leinster, who have a commanding lead in the URC.

While it won't be easy for Leo Cullen's side, the lads are in agreement that they should have enough to advance to the semi-final stage.

