The Left Wing: Champions Cup preview, the World Cup hangover and Joe Schmidt's next team

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey and Ruaidhri O'Connor to preview the new season of the Champions Cup.

Luke and Will welcome Cian and Ruaidhri back into the studio after their time covering the World Cup in Japan, and the panel give their view on the state of Irish rugby after a tough couple of weeks.

Thoughts then turn to Europe, with Leinster well primed to have a good tournament after being handed a favourable pool draw. For Munster, they are in the pool of death along with Saracens and Racing 92, and could struggle to get out of it.

Ulster look to be in with a good shout to once again make the quarter-finals while Connacht might have to settle for one or two big scalps after being lumped in with some heavyweight contenders.

The lads also discuss the form of Ireland's key men heading into a European weekend as well as where Joe Schmidt might end up next.

