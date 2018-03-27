Sport The Left Wing

Tuesday 27 March 2018

The Left Wing: Champions Cup preview - Leinster's blockbuster battle and Munster's toughest test

Johnny Sexton (left) and CJ Stander (right).
On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined in studio by Irish Independent rugby correspondent Cian Tracey to preview this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leinster vs Saracens and Munster vs Toulon headline the quarter-final line-up, and the lads feel that it will take two huge performances to see both Irish teams into the semi-finals.

Injuries will be key for both Leinster and Munster, as the provinces sweat on the fitness of key players, and Luke thinks that whether both sides have a full deck to choose from could decide the outcome.

The lads also discuss whether players should take holidays during the season, Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final and whether Clermont can turn their increasingly poor season around.

