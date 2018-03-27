The Left Wing: Champions Cup preview - Leinster's blockbuster battle and Munster's toughest test

Leinster vs Saracens and Munster vs Toulon headline the quarter-final line-up, and the lads feel that it will take two huge performances to see both Irish teams into the semi-finals.

Injuries will be key for both Leinster and Munster, as the provinces sweat on the fitness of key players, and Luke thinks that whether both sides have a full deck to choose from could decide the outcome.

The lads also discuss whether players should take holidays during the season, Connacht's Challenge Cup quarter-final and whether Clermont can turn their increasingly poor season around.