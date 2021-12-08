The Left Wing: Champions Cup preview - Leinster pressure, Munster's Covid challenge and the Leicester revival

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined for a bumper Champions Cup preview by Cian Tracey.

Will starts things off by asking Cian and Luke who the best team in Europe is right now - the consensus seems to be that it is between Toulouse and Leinster.

For Leo Cullen's side, it is coming up to four years since they last won the Champions Cup - how much pressure is on Leinster to deliver?

Cian thinks they have a power deficit to make up with the top teams while Luke thinks their mindset has to be right to win it again.

Meanwhile, Munster are looking to produce another European miracle against Wasps this weekend while there is also uncertainty around their coach Johann van Graan, while there are also question marks around Ulster and Connacht ahead of the tournament kick-off.

The lads round things off by discussing the teams outside of Ireland that they are looking forward to seeing, and then give their predictions for the eventual winners.

