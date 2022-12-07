The Left Wing: Champions Cup kick off, Eddie Jones' exit and Warren Gatland returns

Leinster are looking to avenge last season's defeat in the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The show kicks off with the news of Warren Gatland's return to Wales and Eddie Jones' sacking in England - is it too late before the World Cup for the two teams to bounce back or is this the boost they need?

The lads then preview the Champions Cup, which kicks off this weekend - is this finally the year Leinster win back the European Cup?

