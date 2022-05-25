The Left Wing: Champions Cup final preview - can Leinster add a fifth star to their jersey?

Leinster are looking to join Toulouse as having won the Champions Cup five times. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look ahead to the Champions Cup final.

It is Leinster vs La Rochelle and Johnny Sexton vs Ronan O'Gara as Marseille hosts the European decider this weekend.

Will asks Luke what it's like to prepare for a Champions Cup final and how it differs from other big games, while Luke also compares how Michael Cheika and Joe Schmidt prepared Leinster for final appearances.

The lads discuss the areas where La Rochelle might target Leinster, as well as where the eastern province can hurt the French side.

Can Leinster add a fifth star to their jersey? Luke thinks they are strong enough to get the job done.

