Jonathan Sexton, left, and Joey Carbery celebrate their side's victory during the Autumn Nations Series win over New Zealand at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest Left Wing Extra, Sinead Kissane is joined by Cian Tracey and David Kelly to discuss the Ireland team to face Italy on Sunday.

The main news is Joey Carbery keeps his place on the team with Johnny Sexton on the bench and expected to make a second half appearance.

Elsewhere, Ulster’s Michael Lowry will make his international debut and Ryan Baird is handed his first championship start.

