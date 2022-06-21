The Left Wing: Can Ireland win a test series in New Zealand?

Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look ahead to Ireland's tour of New Zealand with the Irish Independent’s Cian Tracey on this week’s Left Wing podcast.

Three tests against the All Blacks and two games against the New Zealand Maori are on the schedule in what promises to be a riveting few weeks.

Can Ireland win a game on New Zealand soil for the first time ever? The lads are in agreement that it is far from a vintage All Blacks team but there are still areas of concern for Ireland.

Cian and Luke think a test win is possible, but that the home team should be too strong overall.

