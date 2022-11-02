The Left Wing: Bryan Habana gives his verdict on Ireland vs South Africa

Springbok legend Bryan Habana joins Will Slattery, Luke Fitzgerald and Cian Tracey on the latest Left Wing podcast to look ahead to Ireland vs South Africa.

Bryan joins Will and Luke first to discuss the Springbok team announcement and their formidable bench 'bomb squad'.

Bryan thinks South Africa have an edge at second row and that could be the deciding factor in a Springbok win.

Cian then joins the lads to give the view from the Ireland camp, after Johnny Sexton addressed the media today.

Cian thinks Ireland could prevail narrowly while Luke thinks South Africa's power could be the difference.

