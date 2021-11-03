The Left Wing: Assessing two years of Andy Farrell, Johnny Sexton's 100 and England question marks

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to the autumn tests.

We are at the midway point between World Cups, so how has Andy Farrell fared to date? Luke and Ruaidhri give their assessment of the positives and negatives of Farrell's tenure ahead of a crucial November period.

Talk then turns to Ireland's schedule this month, starting with Japan, before the visit of the All Blacks and then Argentina.

What would constitute a successful window for Ireland? Luke thinks a win in all three games is achievable.

The lads then discuss all the questions surrounding Eddie Jones and England heading into November, following an article about Jones' abrasive style of management.

