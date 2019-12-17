The Left Wing: Andy Farrell's stock-take, Rob Kearney's future and can Leinster complete a perfect season?

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald discuss Andy Farrell's first Ireland training squad, the Champions Cup action and Johnny Sexton's future.

Farrell named a 45-man squad for a 24-hour mini-camp, with the omission of Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin and Jordi Murphy catching the eye.

Despite many saying that this is likely the end of Rob Kearney's international career, Luke thinks that his former team-mate could still make an Ireland comeback for the Six Nations.

Likewise, he doesn't think that Sean Cronin or Jordi Murphy have been cast aside just yet.

In provincial action, Leinster look well placed to top the overall Champions Cup seedings ahead of the quarter-final after their big win over Northampton - but what does that victory and the weak challenge of many teams say about the overall health of the Champions Cup?

Munster and Saracens' fiery encounter, John Cooney's scintillating form and Connacht's last-gasp victory are all up for discussion too.

