The Left Wing: Andy Farrell's Six Nations dilemma, central contracts and the return of Eddie Jones

Andy Farrell names his Six Nations squad on Thursday morning. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor to look ahead to the Ireland Six Nations squad announcement and the final round of Champions Cup pool games.

Andy Farrell has question marks over key veterans such as Conor Murray and Bundee Aki after the duo were left out in the cold last weekend - will the Ireland coach keep faith in the pair?

The chat then turns to the IRFU's use of central contracts and whether it's the best route forward for Irish rugby.

The lads also discuss Eddie Jones' return to Australia, Munster's tough test in Toulouse and Ulster's latest collapse in La Rochelle.

