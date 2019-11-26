The Left Wing: Andy Farrell's big decisions, John Cooney vs Conor Murray and Champions Cup power rankings

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look back on another successful Champions Cup weekend for the Irish sides.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald look back on another successful Champions Cup weekend for the Irish sides.

Munster played out a thrilling encounter with Racing 92 at Thomond Park and although Johann van Graan's side battled back to earn a valuable draw, that might not be enough when the points are added up at the end of the pool stage.

Munster played some great rugby but there are question marks over the form over Conor Murray, especially with John Cooney playing so well for Ulster in the win over Clermont.

Leinster, meanwhile, dug out an impressive win in Lyon to make it two from two - but more interesting was the insight that Stuart Lancaster gave into how he coaches the team.

Elsewhere, Connacht battled well against Toulouse before falling away while Ronan O'Gara had a tough outing with La Rochelle in Sale.

Will also unveils his first European power rankings of the season, while the lads also look ahead to Andy Farrell's first Six Nations squad.

Online Editors