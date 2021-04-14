The Left Wing: An epic in Exeter, the return of Simon Zebo and Leinster's transfer policy

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Brendan Fanning of the Sunday Independent to discuss all the latest rugby news.

The lads kick things off with a look back at Leinster's epic win over Exeter in the Champions Cup final. Luke breaks down the defensive issues that saw Leo Cullen's men go 14-0 down in the opening stages, while Brendan takes a look at how they battled back to claim victory.

It was a big day for Ross Byrne after he came on to replace Johnny Sexton, and the lads discuss whether the out-half has been harshly treated in his international career after another strong display in Europe.

Simon Zebo has announced his return to Munster and everyone is in agreement that it is an exciting move - but will the 31-year-old be back in the Ireland squad soon?

The lads then debate Leinster's signing of Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa, with Luke saying that the province should be backing their young players.

Finally, the panel look back on Ireland's impressive win in the Six Nations opener against Wales, which included a stellar performance from superstar wing Beibhinn Parsons.

Online Editors