The Left Wing: Alex Corbisiero on how England view Ireland, working with Andy Farrell and battling cancer

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former England and Lions prop Alex Corbisiero to discuss Eddie Jones' side as well as Corbisiero's battle with cancer.

The 32-year-old was initially diagnosed with testicular cancer in late 2019 but recently underwent a bout of chemotherapy after the disease returned during lockdown. Thankfully, Corbisiero is hopeful that he is on the road to recovery and he tells Luke and Will about the tough mental and physical battle he has been on over the last few months.

In terms of on-pitch action, Corbisiero is very positive about where England are at following their Six Nations triumph and also gives an insight into Andy Farrell's methodology having worked with him during his time in international rugby.

Farrell named his team to face Wales on Tuesday, and Luke weighs in on some of the key selections, including James Lowe, who is in line to become the last player capped for Ireland under the old residency rules.

