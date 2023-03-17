The Left Wing: Alex Corbisiero on England’s chances of spoiling the party on Saturday

Owen Farrell is back in the England team to face Ireland. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

On the latest episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by former England international Alex Corbisiero to look ahead to Saturday's Grand Slam decider.

England enter into the game as massive underdogs off the back of a record home defeat to France and the pressure is mounting on new coach Steve Borthwick.

Alex gives his assessment on where England are at after a poor Six Nations campaign and outlines the areas they must improve for the game against Ireland.

When it comes to predictions, both Luke and Alex think Ireland will complete just their fourth-ever Grand Slam at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Don’t forget to join Sinéad, Cian and Rud who will have a show after the final whistle from the Aviva where we’re all hoping it’s a historic Grand Slam being celebrated.

If you want to get in touch, email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter @SlatteryWill @lukefitz11 @CianTracey1 @SinéadKissane and @RuaidhriOC.



