The Left Wing: After the Wales defeat, what does the Ireland Women's team need to do now?

Molly Scuffil-McCabe is tackled by Courtney Keight of Wales. Photo by Mark Lewis/Sportsfile

It was a pretty sobering opening Women’s Six Nations defeat for Ireland as they were overpowered by Wales losing 31-5.

To discuss where the team goes from here, Sinéad Kissane is joined by former Ireland flanker, Anna Caplice, and Ali Donnelly of Scrumqueens.com.

Will and Luke will also be back on Wednesday for their latest in-depth discussion of the week’s biggest talking points.

