The Left Wing: After six consecutive losses to Leinster, where do Munster go from here?

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Cian Tracey to discuss the state of Munster rugby after their PRO14 final defeat to Leinster.

It is Munster's sixth consecutive defeat to their biggest rivals, and their fourth knockout loss in a row, and the lads begin their discussion by asking why they were so off the pace at the RDS last weekend.

Luke was disappointed by the team's defensive intensity while Cian was surprised that the game plan didn't seem to have evolved hugely from the teams' previous meetings.

The discussion moves on to the province's signing of South African second row Jason Jenkins, with Luke and Cian in agreement in their worry that it will block the emergence of some exciting young talent in Munster.

The lads finish up by looking ahead to a mouthwatering weekend of European rugby, as Leinster host Toulon and Toulouse travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster.

