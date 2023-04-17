The Left Wing: After another deflating defeat, Ireland now have to prepare for daunting England test

Ireland lost their third game of the Six Nations against Italy. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

There’s no end to the run of deflating defeats for Ireland in this Women’s Six Nations.

They were beaten 24-7 by Italy in Parma on Saturday, which was just the second time that Ireland have lost to Italy in the Women’s Six Nations.



It’s three games, three defeats, no points on the board and they have England up next at Musgrave Park this weekend. Former Ireland player, Anna Caplice, and Ali Donnelly of Scrumqueens.com join Sinéad Kissane to discuss how Ireland can pick themselves up and prepare for England.

