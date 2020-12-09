The Left Wing: A landmark day for rugby, Champions Cup preview and will the young guns get their chance?

Steve Thompson has revealed that he is suffering from early-onset dementia following his rugby career. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to discuss all the week's news.

The lads kick things off by discussing the legal proceedings taken by a number of former players against World Rugby over what they allege as a failure to protect them from concussion.

The lads discuss the harrowing tales told by former professional players and what steps the sport needs to take to become safer.

Luke gives his personal insight, having played for ten years, and says that it is a very difficult topic to tackle given the dangerous nature of the game.

The lads also look ahead to the Champions Cup this weekend - and start off by looking at what is a complicated format for the 2020/21 season!

Leinster look well poised at a title tilt, while Ulster and Munster have reasons for optimism. However, Will asks whether there is an issue in Irish rugby with a large number of young players - particularly at Leinster - excelling in the PRO14 but struggling to see game time in the bigger matches. Will the young guns be trusted on the opening weekend of the PRO14?

