Wednesday 6 June 2018

'That would be a big factor in me potentially coming back' - Simon Zebo on the box he still wants to tick with Munster

19 May 2018; Simon Zebo of Munster after the Guinness PRO14 semi-final match between Leinster and Munster at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Simon Zebo says that if he finishes his career without winning a trophy with Munster, it will be his 'biggest rugby regret'.

The 28-year-old leaves his home province this summer for Racing 92, and despite enjoying many memorable days in the red jersey, Munster weren't able to claim a trophy during his time at Thomond Park.

Zebo had already made his professional debut when Munster won the PRO 12 in 2011, but the then academy player wasn't a member of the league-winning squad.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, Zebo says that the lure of finally landing a trophy with Munster could see him return after a spell in France.

"That would be a big factor in me potentially coming back, that my trophy cabinet is empty," Zebo said.

"It is a shame because that is what I wanted to do most in my rugby career, winning a trophy with Munster. Having grown up watching '06 and '08, it was incredible.

"That's a big regret I have. If I don't ever win a trophy with Munster that will be my biggest rugby regret."

Online Editors

