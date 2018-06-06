'That would be a big factor in me potentially coming back' - Simon Zebo on the box he still wants to tick with Munster
Simon Zebo says that if he finishes his career without winning a trophy with Munster, it will be his 'biggest rugby regret'.
The 28-year-old leaves his home province this summer for Racing 92, and despite enjoying many memorable days in the red jersey, Munster weren't able to claim a trophy during his time at Thomond Park.
Zebo had already made his professional debut when Munster won the PRO 12 in 2011, but the then academy player wasn't a member of the league-winning squad.
Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, Zebo says that the lure of finally landing a trophy with Munster could see him return after a spell in France.
"That would be a big factor in me potentially coming back, that my trophy cabinet is empty," Zebo said.
"It is a shame because that is what I wanted to do most in my rugby career, winning a trophy with Munster. Having grown up watching '06 and '08, it was incredible.
"That's a big regret I have. If I don't ever win a trophy with Munster that will be my biggest rugby regret."
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It could be Carbery vs Kearney' - Luke Fitzgerald on why Munster move might not solve Ireland's out-half issue
- The Left Wing: Simon Zebo on his Paris adventure, World Cup prospects and Munster memories
- 'I wasn't going to put my life on hold for the World Cup' - Simon Zebo explains why he moved to France before 2019