'Talking to English colleagues, they think Andy Farrell will be the next England head coach'

Andy Farrell's stock has never been higher as the Ireland head coach basks in the glory of leading his team to a historic series win in New Zealand.

Farrell masterminded a comeback 2-1 victory against the All Blacks, while also developing his squad with two games against the New Zealand Maori in a busy summer window, and will now turn his attention to the autumn series, next year's Six Nations and ultimately, the 2023 World Cup.

A key issue that has now arisen is what the English coach's future might hold. Farrell is contracted up to next year's World Cup, and now the question is whether the IRFU should offer him a contract extension, or wait and see how the team fares in France in 14 months time.

The rugby league legend will have no shortage of offers after the progress he has made with Ireland, with a return to England to replace Eddie Jones one possibility, while the prospect of him coaching the Lions on the 2025 tour to Australia also looms large.

Speaking on this week's Left Wing podcast, Ruaidhri O'Connor and Luke Fitzgerald discussed Farrell's future as well as some potential Ireland head coaches down the line, such as Ronan O'Gara or a Leo Cullen/Stuart Lancaster coaching ticket.

Ruaidhri thinks that England are likely to make an approach for Farrell, and that IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora has a big decision to make around how he manages Ireland's coaching situation.

"Talking to English colleagues, they think he [Andy Farrell] is the next England head coach," Ruaidhri said.

"So if the IRFU think he is the best coach around for the next World Cup cycle, they should be offering him a contract. David Nucifora was in the coaching box and his biggest job is to decide the future-proofing of the national team.

"Andy Farrell's stock is very high right now. A lot of clubs in France would fancy him, the Lions would definitely fancy him - he has just won a series in New Zealand with two mid-week games and he has been on two tours before.

"They would definitely fancy taking him out of his national contract or hiring him for two years.

"The big talking point outside of Andy Farrell is that Ronan O'Gara is there. He is a European Cup winner, he is an Ireland legend and my sense is that he would be available after the 2023 World Cup if the IRFU came calling. There are alternatives [to Andy Farrell]. I'm surprised it hasn't been talked about more, in 2018 it was all about what will happen with Joe Schmidt and the announcement was made after the November window."

Luke added that one thing that would make an England move difficult would be Andy Farrell having to manage the final stage of son Owen's career, with the younger Farrell set to be 35 at the next World Cup.

"I think his son makes thing a little complex [at England]," Luke said.

"He will be around until at least the middle of the next cycle, and it would be such a tricky thing.

"I think Ireland is perfect for him. I think he has a group of players who he can take beyond this World Cup and I think both parties will come to the right decision. I think he stays beyond this World Cup."