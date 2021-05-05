Neil Francis thinks Johnny Sexton and James Ryan could be high-profile omissions when Warren Gatland names his Lions squad on Thursday.

Leinster duo Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong along with Munster pair Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne are among the players expected to be included when Gatland's squad is revealed, but a number of other Irish stars face nervous waits.

Johnny Sexton missed Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final defeat to La Rochelle last Sunday after being stood down following another head knock, while second row Ryan has also missed a number of games in recent months due to concussion.

Speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie's rugby podcast, Francis thinks that Sexton and Ryan could pay the price for their recent injury troubles.

"I think James Ryan might be a casualty here. He has a huge amount of credit in the bank but he is well off the sort of performances that we expect from him. I just think he hasn't played well enough. I think Sexton could be a casualty. If they had won against La Rochelle, and Leinster had dominated, you could have had eight Leinster players going.

"Now they could get five or six, which could be the most from any club, but I don't think they will get as many as they might have thought before La Rochelle. I think they should bring Sexton, but I think Sexton and Ryan are in the firing line."

Francis also thinks that the comprehensive manner of Leinster's defeat to La Rochelle could see some of the province's forwards miss out, although he expects three other Irish players to make the cut.

"I think there was a huge amount at stake last Sunday against La Rochelle," Francis said.

"The guys who had an outside chance - they are gone, there is no chance of that happening. That La Rochelle pack is basically a Springbok pack in terms of size and power. If Leinster didn't perform against a pack like that, what would those players do in South Africa? So guys like Jack Conan and Josh van der Flier, they aren't going to go.

"Outside of Leinster, I think Tadhg Beirne will go, I think Conor Murray will go and I think Iain Henderson will go."