‘Racing and Toulouse are good but Leinster and Exeter are the two outstanding teams left in the competition’

Leinster have beaten Exeter in their four previous meetings in the Champions Cup.

Luke Fitzgerald has backed Leinster to 'suffocate' Exeter in their Champions Cup showdown at Sandy Park this Saturday.

Leo Cullen's men face a tricky away quater-final against the defending champions this weekend, having received a walkover into the last eight after their last-16 tie against Toulon was cancelled due to a Covid case in the French side's camp.

Leinster are under pressure to win the tournament for a record fifth time after exiting to an under-strength Saracens side in the last eight in 2020, having also lost a decider to the English giants in 2019.

It is set to be a cracker in Devon this Saturday, and speaking on The Left Wing podcast, Fitzgerald said that he thinks Leinster will edge the battle of the packs.

"I think Leinster will win," Fitzgerald said.

"I think it will be really tough. The few guys they are missing will hurt them and take a bit away from them but I feel like they have enough to suffocate this Exeter team away from home."

Exeter have made a habit of being extremely clinical inside the opposition 22, and bulldozing their way over for tries from close range. However, Fitzgerald thinks that Leinster's international-quality pack will be equipped to deal with Exeter's attempt to bully them up front.

"I don't think it's as easy to do that against Leinster," Fitzgerald said.

"There is a lot of fanfare around the backline but Leinster's biggest strength is their forward pack. They have two international forward packs. That's why Leinster have been so consistently good, because they have so much good young talent there.

"Exeter are such a tidy outfit. What Rob Baxter has done is just unbelievable. They have added little bits of quality like Stuart Hogg, who is brilliant. They are such a threat all over the pitch. It is a massive challenge for Leinster.”

Leinster will be weakened by the absensce of key players such as James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, but Fitzgerald thinks that Leo Cullen's side will be able to prevail in what he sees as a battle between Europe's two top teams.

"I think the winner of this game will be the hardest team to beat left in the tournament," Fitzgerald said.

"I know Racing and Toulouse are good but these two teams are the outstanding teams left in the competition. They are the most rounded teams. They can grind one out or they can play an expansive game. James Ryan and Garry Ringrose are big losses but I think Leinster can weather them. I think their bench could be the decisive factor."

