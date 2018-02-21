Former Leinster and Ireland star Luke Fitzgerald has revealed the moment in his career that he would most like to do over.

Luke Fitzgerald reveals the moment from the infamous 2013 defeat to the All Blacks that still plays on his mind

Speaking on The Left Wing podcast in association with Laya Healthcare, Fitzgerald responded to a question sent in from a listener on what moment he would like to go back and change if he could.

He pinpointed one of the most agonising moments in Irish rugby history. Ireland led the All Blacks 22-17 in the dying minutes of their 2013 encounter only for Ryan Crotty to break Irish hearts with a try to level up the game after the clock had gone red.

Crotty's try denied Ireland a first ever win over the Kiwis but Aaron Crudden had the chance with the conversion to deny Ireland a draw. Crudden missed the attempt at the extras but Fitzgerald and others had rushed out to try and put the flyhalf off too early and referee Nigel Owens ordered a re-take which Crudden slotted to register a 24-22 win for Steve Hansen's charges.

Fitzgerald said he would love to relive that moment and do one thing differently. "Was there anything I could have done in that New Zealand match? I always regret that 2013 match," he said.

"I had a really good second half. I was one of the guys who, when Crudden stops dead and takes his weird steps... I ran out. "What I would do in hindsight is completely ignore Nigel Owens and kick the ball off the tee because then he doesn't get two shots at goal.

"He would have got another kick but not two shots at goal.

"If you're asking me one moment that I think about over and over again. I think about that all the time.

"I'm like, 'You moron, that was a really stupid decision'. "It's the weirdest style because he comes to a stop. Then he does his little feet thing, And after the first movement, you are supposed to be able to go. "In all the pressure I was thinking that I've got to get out there and try and block this thing. I wish I had kicked it off the tee or blocked it. I should have just kept going."

Watch it below:

