Jerry Sexton: 'I knew I wasn't going to be an international... but I wish I tried a bit harder when I was younger'

After eight seasons in professional rugby in France, England and South Africa, Jerry Sexton has seen the sport from most angles.

As well as playing second row for Auch, Exeter, London Irish, Jersey and the Southern Kings, the 27-year-old is also the brother of current Ireland captain and World Player of the Year Johnny Sexton, so he comes from a family steeped in the game.

But unlike his brother, Jerry has soldiered away from the spotlight of the Six Nations and Champions Cup, as he tried to carve out a career for himself in pro rugby. He is currently back in Dublin after an abridged season in South Africa, which was cut short due to Covid-19.

With the news that the Kings have withdrawn from the PRO14, Sexton's future in the sport is unclear, and he admits that having a career that has brought him around the world has opened his eyes to how brutal rugby can be at the top level.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Left Wing, Sexton discussed his career with Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald and reflected on some of his highs and lows.

"It sounds bad and some people might disagree with this comment but we are all pieces of meat," Sexton said.

"You are in and out of a place as fast as anyone. When you are injured, you can easily be cut from a team. You see in Connacht, you have players like Niyi Adeolokun and Eoin McKeon. They won the PRO14 there, two guys who have played huge games for them and both of them have just been let go. I don't know the details but that's what I mean, everyone is replaceable. I wouldn't be hugely confident in rugby in terms of planning around it."

Sexton's other older brother Mark has started a coaching career with Leinster U-19 and St Mary's College, and although Jerry has considered following his his footsteps, after seeing how tough a career it can be, it has given him some second thoughts.

"If you asked me two years ago what my plans were, I definitely would have said that I wanted to coach. But now after having a daughter, I am thinking that maybe it is not the best thing to drag her around the world trying to coach for ten or 12 years.

"If I there was an opportunity to go into coaching smoothly, I think I would take it. I just don't think I could do the thing where you go to New Zealand for an unpaid position or something like that. If the transition was smooth and somebody was confident in me to coach then I would give it a try but it's a difficult situation."

Sexton left St Mary's College in 2011 and represented Ireland and Leinster U-20 but was unable to secure an academy contract. He looks back on those years with a little regret, but has also thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world over the last eight seasons.

'I'm 27 and it has just gone so quickly," he said.

"I think I regret a bit when I was younger that I didn't take training as seriously as I probably should have. When I was in with Dave Fagan [in the Leinster sub-academy] every morning at 7am, that is a great opportunity for a young person to try and make it, and when I was with Ireland U-20. If I had just tried a little bit harder then, something different might have happened. I wouldn't regret the career I've had. I've enjoyed it. I knew I was never going to be an international."

No doubt it can be tricky to create your own identity in rugby when your brother is one of the most famous players in the world, but Jerry says that he never felt pressure to live up to his older brother Johnny during his career.

"I think my position really helped," Sexton said.

"If I played 10 or 12 it probably would have been a bit daunting or weighed on me a bit, but playing second row made it a lot easier to go by without being compared. If you look at Leinster now and see the Byrne brothers, that would be interesting to see how it plays out."

