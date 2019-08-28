'It would be very difficult to row back now' - Luke Fitzgerald weighs in on Rory Best debate

But when picking through the wreckage of the record-breaking defeat to England and looking at it in the context of the international season so far, then it’s clear that Ireland’s malfunctioning lineout has become a major concern ahead of the World Cup.

While four of England’s eight tries came from lineout, with two of those coming from the Irish throw, it conceivably could have been worse with a further two over-throws opening the door, with the resulting five-metre scrum in one instance leading to England’s second try of the game on 35 minutes.

The disintegration of the set-piece has raised questions about Rory Best’s contribution with the Ireland captain's swansong before retirement now taking on a far different complexion than looked possible nine short months ago. And while Best’s former international teammate Luke Fitzgerald believes the Ulsterman will remain in the team heading into Japan, he’s clearly concerned as to whether that’s for the best.

"I think he’s probably come this far with Joe Schmidt that it would be very difficult to row back now. I think the time to do that was probably in the Six Nations, if not previously. So he’s probably going to stick by him at this stage," Fitzgerald said, speaking on The Left Wing, Independent.ie’s rugby podcast in association with Aldi.

"The problem for him is that it becomes a contentious issue and something he has to cover in every press conference he does. And that is a problem.

"I know Rory, he does feel the pressure. He wants to perform, he’s a brilliant competitor, there’s never been any doubt about that. He’s always in fantastic shape, a consummate professional but he’ll be feeling the heat now.

"It’s coming to crunch time. I was listening to Brian O’Driscoll talking about it and saying he just needs to be doing the basics and doing them well, he doesn't have to be one of the best players on the team.

"But you want someone good, every other team has a brilliant hooker. Jamie George, Malcolm Marx, Codie Taylor, all these guys are class rugby players."

Although Best’s recent decline has been marked in its pace, questions have also been raised in relation to potential replacements in his position. Indeed, England’s final try on Saturday came after Best had departed the field with Leinster’s Sean Cronin the man to over-throw on this occasion to make it five Ireland lineouts lost. But it’s what those replacements may give elsewhere on the pitch that could end up being most damaging for Best, according to Fitzgerald.

"Have the other guys been given a proper opportunity? I think Scannell was quiet for Munster this year but was brilliant previously," he added.

"But Sean Cronin has been the standout guy. He literally comes on when things are going completely wrong and is judged on two or three lineout throws. One of them actually looked okay for the try, it looked like the lift was terrible and that’s going to kill you.

"What’s Rory adding in the rest of the game is the big challenge. If you look at someone like Cronin, who was the standout for Leinster, is there any difference in the throwing? At this stage, I’m sure there isn’t. Is there a difference around the pitch? I’m pretty sure there is."

The one thing that has never been questioned about Ireland’s 37-year-old captain is his leadership ability. After all, he remains the most successful captain in Irish rugby history, an accolade that you’d expect him to hold onto for the foreseeable future. But with other leaders in the squad, the question is now whether what he adds in the captain’s role is enough to warrant a starting berth.

"I think it’s right that Rory be given the opportunity. He’s come this far, he’s the captain of the team. He’s very well respected amongst his peer group," Fitzgerald finished.

"But we’ve seen a decline and not much impact on a game. I’d like to see guys that impact the game even if they make mistakes here and there. You need to do something.

"It becomes a distraction at some point. He (Joe Schmidt) does have other guys who can take the mantle, He has Peter O’Mahony there, he has Johnny Sexton there. He has people who can step up into that leadership role who are doing it for their clubs.

"I don’t think he should get into the team just because he has a (C) beside his name."

Online Editors